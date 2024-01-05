GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — A Public Meeting/Open House will be held by the National Park on January 11, 2024.

Held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Bank of Glen Jean at 23 County Route 25/9 directly across the road from Park Headquarters in the Glen Jean area of Fayette County, the meeting will discuss the project to remove excess structures. It will address deferred maintenance needs, as well as allowing community members to give comments during the event on provided cards.

Information about the project will be displayed at the meeting, and park staff will be available to answer questions and listen to comments from the public. At this time the project is in the early proposal stage, and suggestions and comments are appreciated as the planning process moves forward.

A chance to give comments and learn more can be found on the NPS planning website until January 15, 2024 for anyone who cannot go to the public meeting.