Public Service Commission continues investigation into Suddenlink

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Public Service Commission (PSC) in Charleston said they received more than 1,900 complaints from West Virginia Suddenlink customers.

The PSC launched the investigation July 1, 2021 after Suddenlink did not follow directions to submit a corrections plan addressing the complaints. Jon Lester is a Suddenlink customer who said the company needs to be held accountable.

“It really needs to be something that’s handled and really hold them accountable because there are so many people relying on them, especially the last year more than ever with working from home, kids, school work, things like that. It’s really unfair to everybody in our community,” said Lester.

Suddenlink serves more than 300,000 customers in West Virginia. The company has until Aug. 19 to show why the PSC should not impose statutory penalties for not following the order and legal requirements.

The PSC will hold public comment hearings Aug. 24, 2021 at the Howard M. Cunningham Hearing Room in Charleston, W.V. and an evidentiary hearing Aug. 26, 2021 as part of the investigation.