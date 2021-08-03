Police ask for public’s help to find missing Raleigh County woman

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a woman missing out of Raleigh County.

Angela Lilly, 33, was reported missing by a family member. She was last seen on July 28, 2021, at the Ruby Tuesdays on Harper Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lilly is five feet and five inches with sandy hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Lilly, is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at, (304) 255-9300.