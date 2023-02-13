BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) –The 5th annual Push Pull event to honor 2 teenagers that have passed, Tony Webster and Jackson Spencer, will return later this month.

The event was started 5 years ago to honor Webster’s passing and later Spencer.

Both were prominent members of the community who were local athletes and competed in powerlifting.

Melanie Hosier, who works at the Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center as a fitness instructor and Yoga teacher is encouraging the community to get out of their comfort zone and participate.

“Hoping that, we could make powerlifting maybe somebody who wouldn’t normally do powerlifting would try it and maybe they would love it. You know, just another option for the especially for the young, younger kids, the high school kids,” said Hosier.

The event is set to take place on February 25, 2023, at 10:00 A.M at the Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center.