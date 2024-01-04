WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A feral cat tested positive for rabies in Greenbrier County on January 3, 2024.

According to the Greenbrier County Health Department, a feral cat from the downtown area of White Sulphur Springs tested positive for rabies.

The Greenbrier County Health Department requests that people keep their pets’ rabies vaccine up to date, and to stay alert and not feed, pet, or bring stray animals in the house.

If anyone comes into contact with an animal with suspicious behavior, the Greenbrier County Health Department asks that you inform local officials and immediately seek medical help.