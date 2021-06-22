Raleigh County Animal Control and Litter control get new radios

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission purchased new equipment for two departments. Commissioners bought $35 thousand worth of radio equipment for the county’s animal and litter control at the request of the sheriff’s department.

Both departments are in dire need of improvements to their radios. Commissioners said they had the same radio for the last 20 years.

“So they need that lifeline, just like a deputy, you walk up on a car you have no idea what you are going to walk up on,” said Lt. Jason Redden.

With the new purchase, they hope the department has the opportunity to keep pets and people in the area safe, and keep the streets clean.