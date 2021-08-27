Raleigh County buildings and offices to start requiring masks

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the surrounding region, masks will be required in all county-owned buildings and offices.

The order, effective Monday, August 30, 2021, is being made as the more contagious Delta Variant pops up throughout the state. According to the DHHR, Raleigh County has 8,008 total COVID-19 cases, with 15 Delta Variant cases as of this morning.

The mask requirement is for everyone regardless of vaccination status.

The directive was made by the authority of Dave Tolliver, President of the Raleigh County Commission and Chief Judge Darl Poling.