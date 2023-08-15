BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission granted nearly $23,000 to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office during the regular commission meeting on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

The money is an advance on the federal Justice Assistance Grant, which the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office will receive in the future, according to Lt. Jason Redden of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. The boost from the county gives law enforcement officers an early start on getting needed equipment.

“The K-9 unit’s looking to, possibly, get some stuff,” Redden said. “The Road Patrol Division was going to get some stuff, and we are going to buy some stuff for training, for the deputies, so we can do some live-scenario training without firearms, with paintball rounds.”

Redden said Raleigh County Commission will be reimbursed for the grants by upcoming federal funds.