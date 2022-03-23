SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Commission received notification on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, they were awarded over one million dollars from the Army Corps of Engineers to assist with upgrades to the Shady Spring Waste Water Treatment facility.

The project is one of 11 sewer and water project upgrades happening in the county. Commission President Dave Tolliver said the grant was a surprise but the additional funding will make a huge difference to a booming area.

“Shady Spring is the fastest growing area in the county,” Tolliver said. “Right now Shady Spring PSD tells us they have 40-something new homes being built out there.”

Tolliver added they are also in the process of upgrading sewer lines to over 120 homes near Grand View and all other homes the plant needs the upgrade to manage.

The county plans to start work on the project by this summer.