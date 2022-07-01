BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Sherriff’s Office posted that they are looking for a missing woman.
Nadine Bailey, of Raleigh County, was reported missing, today, July 1, 2022. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Nadine.
If anyone has seen her or has information about her whereabouts, please contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 304-255-9300.