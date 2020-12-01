Raleigh County deputies searching for man over alleged theft at Sheets Chrysler Dodge

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man is wanted by Raleigh County deputies for alleged theft from a vehicle at a local car dealership.

Investigators said the crime happened November 26, 2020 at Sheets Chrysler Dodge. Various items were stolen by the suspect, who was described as a white man.

Investigators released surveillance footage of the suspect, which was captured by an in-car camera.

Anyone who knows who this man is or his whereabouts is urged to call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-7867.