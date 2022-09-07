BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–A solar energy company at Grandview is having problems with getting panels shipped from China, prompting the company to ask the Raleigh County Commission for a one-year extension of a conditional use permit.

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Commission President Dave Tolliver and Commissioners Linda K. Epling and Greg Duckworth approved the request.

Enel Green Power North America, the U.S. arm of Italy-based Enel Green Power, has owned the solar farm since purchasing it in July 2021 from Dakota Renewable Energy.

Solar company representatives also reported to commissioners that American Electric Power (AEP) has not yet connected the solar farm to its energy grid.

“They aren’t ready, the solar panel’s not here, so they asked for a one year extension on getting this farm set up,” said Tolliver.

Once completed, the solar farm is expected to generate 93-Megawatts of solar energy, enough to power 16,000 average U.S. homes for a year.