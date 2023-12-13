BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local Girl Scouts were honored for their work on a project in Beckley.

Girl Scout Cadettes from Troops 35392 and 32547 based out of Raleigh County, Alaysia Rogers, Alexa Bieri, Amiya Penn, Lillian Meadows, Jasmine Arriola, and Jamiyah Rogers whose project “Build A Permanent Flag Retirement Area at Wooten Park” resulted in each girl receiving the Girl Scout Silver Award.

“Earning the Silver Award is a wonderful accomplishment. These Girl Scouts are recipients of this award because of their dedication to and passion for making the world a better place.” Beth Casey | Chief Executive Officer for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council

A permanent fire pit area was built by the Girl Scouts at the park in Beckley, so that there was a proper place to retire American flags. This allows the buildup of old and discarded flags at the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority to be properly retired. Money for the project was raised by the Girl Scouts, and they helped build the fire pit area.