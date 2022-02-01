Raleigh County Health Department will no longer investigate positive COVID-19 cases

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, February 1, 2022, Raleigh County Health Department announced via Facebook they will no longer be conducting universal case investigations for people who test positive for COVID-19.

The Health Department will no longer be providing release from quarantine or return to school/work documentation. If you test positive for COVID, they will still provide self-education and guidance but ask that you refer to CDC guidelines to understand when you are able to return to school or work.

The Health Department says this transition from universal case investigation to a more strategic look at targeted outbreaks is pivotal as Covid becomes an endemic in West Virginia and the world.

