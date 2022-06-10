BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Southard, 31, was reported missing by a family member.

He was reportedly last seen on June 3, 2022 at the Country Inn and Suites on Harper Road in Beckley. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Southard last spoke with a family member on the phone on June 8, 2022.

Jordan Southard is approximately five foot seven inches tall, with red hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Southard is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300.