BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Memorial Airport is receiving an expansion! The project is estimated to cost 7 million dollars and comes with lots of room for add-ons.

The project, which has the potential to expand aviation and economic growth in southern West Virginia, is estimated to take nearly a year to complete. Site preparations began on May 1st, 2023.

Robert Runion, the assistant airport manager, says it will be a straight shot to the runway.

“It’s a hundred and seven acre piece of area. It was two areas, 72 acres in one and 33 in the other. It will gain access right to the runway,” said Runion.

Runion says he believes this expansion will bring thousands of jobs to the area.