Raleigh County Parks and Recreation hiring summer workers

SURVEYOR, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Department is hiring workers looking for summer jobs.

Right now, Lake Stephens is a winter wonderland. But this summer, it will be bustling with campers, fishers, swimmers and more.

The department is currently hiring people looking to get outside and be part of a fun, fast paced, team environment.

“Of course, you’re going to be outside. You’re going to meet lots of new people,” said Raleigh County Parks Office Manager Sydney Clyburn. “It’s a great resume builder. And our staff, we just become one big family and there’s a lot of memories that last a lifetime here too.”

People who are interested in a summer job can visit the Parks department’s office at Lake Stephens, the main office in Uptown Beckley, or check out this website to download an application.