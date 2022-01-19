Raleigh County Parks and Recreation hiring summer workers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SURVEYOR, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Department is hiring workers looking for summer jobs.

Right now, Lake Stephens is a winter wonderland. But this summer, it will be bustling with campers, fishers, swimmers and more.

The department is currently hiring people looking to get outside and be part of a fun, fast paced, team environment.

“Of course, you’re going to be outside. You’re going to meet lots of new people,” said Raleigh County Parks Office Manager Sydney Clyburn. “It’s a great resume builder. And our staff, we just become one big family and there’s a lot of memories that last a lifetime here too.”

People who are interested in a summer job can visit the Parks department’s office at Lake Stephens, the main office in Uptown Beckley, or check out this website to download an application.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories