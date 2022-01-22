Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department honors retired Lt. Greg Kade at funeral

Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) — First responders from all around the area gathered in Beckley to honor a former Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputy.

Services for retired Lieutenant Greg Kade were held at the Church of God family worship center on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Kade served in the Raleigh County sheriff’s department for nineteen years. He was a valued member of his church, and of the community. Kade passed away due to complications from COVID 19. He leaves behind his wife and three children.

In a statement from the sheriff’s department, Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said:

“Greg leaves behind a law enforcement community, as well as many friends and loved ones that will never forget his dedication, hard work, and friendship. Please remember his wife, children, and family in your thoughts and prayers.”