BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office sadly announced the loss of one of their own.

According to a sad Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, one of their K-9 deputies, Trigger, became sick and it was found that he had an incurable cancer. Due to the discomfort he was in, he was humanly euthanized to make sure he was no longer suffering.

K-9 Trigger served with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office for the last six years. Below is a photo of when K-9 Trigger was the 59News Hero of the Day in 2020.

K-9 Trigger with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department in 2020.

The Sheriff’s Office asked the public to keep Trigger’s handler in your thoughts.

Please keep his handler, LT. R.R. White and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office | Facebook

