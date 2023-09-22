RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is taking applications for a Deputy Sheriff.

If a career in law enforcement is something that interests you, and you would like to be part of one of the best equipped, paid, and supported law enforcement agencies in the state of West Virginia, go ahead and fill out an application.

Courtesy: Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

You can find the application here, or by going in person to the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office at the Raleigh County Courthouse, or going to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Headquarters at 308 Ned Payne Drive Beckley, WV.

The application needs to be turned in and notarized by 4:00 p.m. October 6, 2023 to either the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office or the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Headquarters. If you cannot turn it in by the date above, then you can bring it to the PT test, however if you turn it in at the PT test you must arrive at least 30 minutes early for the application to be accepted.