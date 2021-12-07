Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority unveils new feature to help people properly dispose of flags

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Do you know how to properly dispose of your tattered and torn American Flag?

On the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority unveiled a new feature at its Public Tipping Area. A Retired Flag Drop Box is now available for anyone who wants to properly dispose of their beloved flag. Director of Operations Travis Kiblinger told 59News all you have to do is let the workers know you have a flag to drop off and you can do so at no cost.

“We get calls every so often, people wanting to know how to throw their flags away,” Kiblinger said. “We’ve seen some thrown in the trash. We’re trying to prevent that.”

According to the Director of Marketing for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, Candace Nelson, the flags will then be given to local girl scouts for proper disposal.

“Being able to complete the flag ceremonies is important for Girl Scouts because they really do learn a lot about why it’s important, ceremony, procedure, and really how to respect our flag and our country as a whole,” Nelson said.

The flags will be properly disposed of during the girl scouts Flag Burning Ceremonies.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council serves 61 different counties. Here in Raleigh County, the Girl Scouts opened their ceremony to girls across the state and beyond.

The ceremonies will take place at Wooton Park located next to the Solid Waste Authority.