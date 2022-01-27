Raleigh General ER reminds public that they are not a COVID testing site

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh General Emergency Department has experienced an increase in the number of people seeking COVID-19 testing, and has reminded the community that their ER is not a testing site.

Administrators with Raleigh General Hospital reminded the public in a Facebook post earlier today, January 27, 2022, to reserve the emergency department for emergencies only.

If someone is experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, they recommend seeking out emergency care. However, if any COVID-19 symptoms are mild-to-moderate, they are asking people to consider urgent care, primary care, and retail pharmacy options.

Raleigh General also recommends considering these places as a first option for receiving testing in order to reserve hospital resources for the sickest patients.

A resource to find testing sites near you is available here.