Raleigh General ER reminds public that they are not a COVID testing site

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh General Emergency Department has experienced an increase in the number of people seeking COVID-19 testing, and has reminded the community that their ER is not a testing site.

Administrators with Raleigh General Hospital reminded the public in a Facebook post earlier today, January 27, 2022, to reserve the emergency department for emergencies only.

If someone is experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, they recommend seeking out emergency care. However, if any COVID-19 symptoms are mild-to-moderate, they are asking people to consider urgent care, primary care, and retail pharmacy options.

Raleigh General also recommends considering these places as a first option for receiving testing in order to reserve hospital resources for the sickest patients.

A resource to find testing sites near you is available here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories