BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- The halls of Raleigh General Hospital were filled with ghouls, goblins…and the Grinch!

Raleigh General Hospital hosted a costume contest along with a pumpkin decoration contest for Halloween in 2023.

Staff members had the opportunity to work in teams or create their own costume collaborations!

Volunteer Director Debbie Payton, said this time of year always boosts the staff’s morale.

“Everybody is just so energized when we do this because it gives them an opportunity to show how creative they are,” added Payton

For the night shift, there will also be a midnight contest. The Grinch stole the show for 1st place. Winners were gifted a trophy.