BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – Raleigh General Hospital has announced an update to their visitation policy as of today, February 28, 2022.
These revisions come in response to the recent decline in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.
The changes involve limited visitation hours from the hours of 2 PM to 6 PM with the following restrictions:
- All visitors must enter through the front entrance of the hospital
- All visitors must screen upon entry
- Any covid-19 symptoms will result in denied entry
- All visitors must remain in the room of the patient they are visiting
- All visitors must perform frequent hand hygiene, both when entering and while visiting
- All visitors must comply with mask and social distancing guidelines while visiting
- All visitors must practice proper respiratory etiquitte
- No person under the age of 16 will be allowed visitation
To learn more about these changes and how we are working to maintain a safe environment for our patients, providers, employees and community, please visit RaleighGeneral.com.