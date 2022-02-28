BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – Raleigh General Hospital is one of many facilities across West Virginia which has required the assistance of National Guard members over the past several weeks.

Raleigh General has experienced significant staffing shortages in certain departments due to a consistently high volume of patients with COVID-19 cases or otherwise. Because of this volume of cases, the National Guard has been called out in order to provide whatever assistance is necessary.

The National Guard helped alleviate these staffing pressures with non-clinical duties. Some of these duties include:

Providing support screening

Working with dedicated volunteers

Assisting our team of security officers

Answering phones for clinical staff members

Transporting patients

Making deliveries to different departments

In a Facebook post made earlier today, February 28, 2022, Raleigh General expressed their gratitude for the amount of assistance the West Virginia National Guard has provided for both the hospital and throughout the community. They said that they are extremely grateful to all of these individuals for their service and support.