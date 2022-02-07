REACHH Child Advocacy Center moving to new home in Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The REACHH Child Advocacy Center provides a safe space for children in Summers County who are the victims of abuse or neglect. Now, it is getting a new home.

The new Child Advocacy Center will be located right around the corner from REACHH’s Family Resource Center, on Summers Street in historic downtown Hinton.

“It will about triple the space of our current Child Advocacy Center, which is desperately needed,” said REACHH Executive Director Doris Selko. “Right now we have a director, two family advocates, and two therapists in a very, very small, maybe 800 square foot home.”

Executive Director Doris Selko, said the new facility will allow REACHH to conduct forensic interviews, provide therapy, and house their food pantry all in one building.

In the past, the center has had to almost shut down to conduct forensic interviews of potential victims of abuse, but Selko added the new larger space will give REACHH the space to conduct multiple forensic interviews at a time if needed.

“The people who watch the forensic interviews, the police officers, the CPS workers, those people, have to be in the therapy room when the forensic interview is going on,” Selko told 59 News. “So, we’ve had to cancel therapy sessions in order to do forensic interviews and things like that. So this new space will allow us to provide services that are needed without having to cancel anything.”

The new Child Advocacy Center will be inside the second oldest house in all of Hinton. The house is so old, renovations to the house are underway to make upgrades, like making the building handicap accessible. However, Selko said REACHH is going to do their best to maintain the house’s historic look.

“It’s a beautiful home. It’s got a lot of historic value to it, and we’re going to try to keep it as historically accurate as we can,” said Selko.

If you’d like to donate to help fund renovations to the Child Advocacy Center, you can visit REACHH’s gofundme