Ghent, WV (WVNS) – Meteorological winter has officially ended after running from December through February. Heading into the season, a La Nina winter was forecasted and expected to be in place.

However, according to Tony Edwards, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Charleston, the La Nina pattern did not behave the way it was anticipated.

“We were expecting a really wet winter and a mild winter. Well, we got kind of a normal precipitation winter but a very warm winter. We had a ridge of high pressure set up in the southeastern United States. It really resulted in one of our warmest winters on record across the region” Edwards said.

This past winter will go down in the record books for West Virginia regarding temperatures and snowfall.

Beckley, for example, saw a near-all-time record set for both. Edwards went on to explain more about the numbers.

“It was the 6th warmest winter on record in Beckley, when you look at December through February, 39.5 degrees was the average. February actually was the 3rd warmest on record. With that, Beckley was the third-least snowy on record” Edwards said.

While many people will not complain about the temperatures and snowfall, Edwards is concerned with Spring on the way. This is relating to both the development of severe weather and Spring crops.

“Spring vegetation is a month ahead of schedule…so if we got a lot of strawberry crops around the region that are already blooming and that’s not good. Because we are going to get cold, well below freezing, so it’s just too early for that to happen. So agriculturally related, I think it’s going to be a really bad season” Edwards added.

Edwards said that he hopes everyone enjoyed the mild winter because there is no guarantee for a similar pattern next year.