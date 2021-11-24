Red Cross hosting Black Friday blood drive at Crossroads Mall

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Crossroads mall on Friday, November 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Red Cross is currently facing its worst blood shortage in almost ten years, and they’re counting on members of the community to donate blood and help get that trend turned around.

In addition to the Black Friday drive, the Red Cross is working with Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital and Raleigh General to host another blood drive the following Friday, December 3rd. That drive also begins at 10 a.m. at Crossroads Mall

Amanda Cash, an Account Manager for the Red Cross, said she hopes people will consider donating blood when they finish their shopping at the mall on Friday.

“We’re going to do a special drive on December 3rd there as well. In addition to this Black Friday blood drive that we’re doing,” Cash said. “So, hopefully people can come by after they get some shopping in and save a couple lives.”