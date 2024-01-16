GHENT, WV – (WVNS) You may have seen how all this snow has impacted our roads, but how has it impacted our runways?

Our two regional airports, Raleigh County Memorial Airport (BKW) in Beckley and Greenbrier Valley Airport (LWB) in Lewisburg, are a tale of two cities – or airports rather.

Greenbrier Valley Airport has been using their Power Broom to chip away at the ice on their runway all day. But the airport remains closed because the ice has been particularly stubborn due to the extremely low temperatures. The airport does not use chemicals, salt brine, or sand because they damage aircraft exteriors, but remains committed to opening as soon as possible.

On the other hand, Raleigh County Memorial Airport is open and had private aircraft take off and land there throughout the day, though Contour Airlines, the commercial airline that services both airports, has not landed at Raleigh and did not respond to our outreach for comment.

Greenbrier Valley Airport posts updates to their facebook page. Raleigh County Memorial Airport updates can be obtained via phone: (304) 255-0476.