Remote working couple travels from Washington to West Virginia

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — Jim and Sharon Couts started their business, JAG journey, an IT tech and software company.

“Our company is multi-versed. We are an all encompassing company, very diversified in essence of how we handle our business. It doesn’t matter what size business, from small to enterprise,” Jim Couts said.

They lived in Washington state and grew their business on the West Coast, bthey saw the potential to grow their business even more on the East Coast.

What better place to do that than in the beautiful mountain state?

“Within a days trip, we can be in Wisconsin, we could be anywhere we want to with the power of the pick up truck and the trailer behind me,” Jim Couts said.

The Couts have plans to help West Virginians as a part of their remote worker initiative. The couple converted their trailer into a traveling home office, and they want to help West Virginians learn to do the same. They offer classes on a variety of topics.

“We are willing to train within the IT, the tech field, setting up servers, building servers, tinkering with servers, from marketing to software and to communications for PR,” Couts said.

All with the goal of helping West Virginians find jobs in a new and ever-changing job market.