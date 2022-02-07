Renovations almost ready to begin on Summers County High School

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Construction is almost ready to begin for renovations on Summers County High School.

School board president Stan Duncan and Superintendent David Warvel said the renovations will create around 15 new classrooms, as well as new practice facilities for the Bobcats sports teams.

A new building will also be erected to house grades six through eight.

“We’re most appreciative, the board is, of Superintendent Warvel and his directors for the hard work and leadership,” said School Board President Stan Duncan. “And we especially want to thank the school building authority for the $8.2 million that they awarded us for this funding.”

As of now the school board is still accepting bids from companies to determine who will do the construction, but Duncan and Warvel said they hope to begin the construction before the end of March.