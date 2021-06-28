House fire rekindles, shuts down road in Raleigh County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
HOUSE+FIRE+MGN+ONLY1_1515116382387.jpg

RALEIGH, WV (WVNS) — Multiple fire departments are at the scene of a rekindled house fire in Raleigh County.

According to dispatchers, the fire was originally reported at 7:41 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021. It happened at a home on Burmeister Avenue in Raleigh. Nobody was inside at the time and no injuries were reported. Then at 5:52 a.m. the following morning, dispatchers confirmed the fire rekindled.

As of 7:55 a.m., Burmeister Avenue is shut down until further notice, as volunteer firefighters from four different departments are at the scene. Medical personnel from Jan-Care Ambulance are also there.

Further details, including the cause of the fire, are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News