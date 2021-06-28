House fire rekindles, shuts down road in Raleigh County

RALEIGH, WV (WVNS) — Multiple fire departments are at the scene of a rekindled house fire in Raleigh County.

According to dispatchers, the fire was originally reported at 7:41 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021. It happened at a home on Burmeister Avenue in Raleigh. Nobody was inside at the time and no injuries were reported. Then at 5:52 a.m. the following morning, dispatchers confirmed the fire rekindled.

As of 7:55 a.m., Burmeister Avenue is shut down until further notice, as volunteer firefighters from four different departments are at the scene. Medical personnel from Jan-Care Ambulance are also there.

Further details, including the cause of the fire, are unknown at this time.