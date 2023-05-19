LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – A retired New York police officer is running to raise money for his fallen colleague.

Brett Sobieraski is a 56-year-old police veteran who is raising money for the family of Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

48 Marathons in 48 days is an incredible feat. That is exactly what Brett Sobieraski is doing in memory of his friend and colleague “Maz”.

“I know he’s looking down at me half embarrassed that I’m doing this. He’s also saying, “you aren’t very smart for doing this Brett.” said Sobieraski.

Officer Anthony “Maz” Mazurkiewicz was killed in the line of duty on July 21st, 2022.

Maz served for 29 years overall in police service.

His friend and colleague Brett Sobieraski, started his journey to raise money for Maz’s family on April 23rd. Brett started in Florida and passed through Lewisburg today.

“I’ve ran through eight states for 48 days straight. I started in Florida, and have been running a marathon a day, for 48 days straight. I’m going all the way back to Rochester, New York. It’ll end there on June 11th.” said Sobieraski.

Brett says that waiting for him when he returns home, is a great celebration in memory of Maz. The community is even joining in on the fun!

“We have over 500 People who have signed up to run the last three miles with me. We are going to be where his family is and have a great celebration to honor him and the great sacrifice he made for the community.”

Brett’s next stop is in Elkins, West Virginia, which is around 106 miles from Lewisburg. Those who wish to donate, can follow this link.