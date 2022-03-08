CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The week teams work for all season long is finally here, the road to a state title began on Tuesday, March 9, 2022. 59News had one area team representing us on the first day of the Girls State Basketball Tournament.

River View represented our region in single A. They came into the tournament as the 7 seed taking on number 2 seed Cameron

Cameron got off to a hot start and dominated the boards early. Ashlynn Vann Tassell was unstoppable and finished the day with 31 rebounds and a new state tournament record. River View’s Haylie Payne said that was hard for the Raiders.

“She would just make sure she got the rebound so we could not rely on put backs or anything. If you ended up with her you could go around her but if they switched you could not shoot on her,” Payne said.

The ladies also struggled keeping possession of the ball, Raiders Trista Lester, finished the evening with 9 points but says Cameron’s height was hard to match up with

“What hurt us is they had a really big girl that out did our height and they had short girls on our tall guards. So, it was like a mix match where we were in the middle and we couldn’t really size up or size down,” Lester said. “They are a really good defensive team and if they feed 44 inside they could do it all night if they wanted.”

River View finished the day shooting 34% from 2 and only made three 3-point attempts the entire game. They drop their game to Cameron 74-43. While the outcome wasn’t what they were hoping for, the team never quit and hope to make it back to Charleston next year for a 3rd straight season.