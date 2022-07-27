GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Several places in our region are seeing high water covering roadways. Here are locations drivers are urged to avoid via each county’s dispatch.

Raleigh County

  • Tams Highway, Community of Tams close to McAlpin Road – Road closure due to large tree blockage

Greenbrier County

  • Midland Trail from Sam Black to Rainelle – High water
  • Rt. 60 at Feamster Road in Rupert – High water

Fayette County

  • Minden Road – High water

Check this story periodically, as it will be updated with the latest road closures!