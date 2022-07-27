GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Several places in our region are seeing high water covering roadways. Here are locations drivers are urged to avoid via each county’s dispatch.

Raleigh County

Tams Highway, Community of Tams close to McAlpin Road – Road closure due to large tree blockage

Greenbrier County

Midland Trail from Sam Black to Rainelle – High water

Rt. 60 at Feamster Road in Rupert – High water

Fayette County

Minden Road – High water

Check this story periodically, as it will be updated with the latest road closures!