GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Several places in our region are seeing high water covering roadways. Here are locations drivers are urged to avoid via each county’s dispatch.
Raleigh County
- Tams Highway, Community of Tams close to McAlpin Road – Road closure due to large tree blockage
Greenbrier County
- Midland Trail from Sam Black to Rainelle – High water
- Rt. 60 at Feamster Road in Rupert – High water
Fayette County
- Minden Road – High water
