LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– A local healthcare center provides a positive sign in the fight against COVID. The Robert C. Byrd clinic in Greenbrier County is able to reopen its East Wing entrance.

For the last two years, the east wing entrance and parking lot have been used specifically for COVID-related patients.

But administrators feel now is an appropriate time to move their COVID-related clinic to a smaller location and reopen the east wing entrance to non-COVID patients.

“It’s a very good sign. It’s all based on the numbers so we feel that it’s something that’s necessary. But we’re just excited to be able to do it and offer that service,” said Joshua Barclay, Director of Patient Experience and Marketing for the clinic.

Patients who do need COVID-related health care can still get it at the clinic. That will now be located in a smaller, side parking lot between the East and West wing entrances.