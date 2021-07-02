Ronceverte man accused of holding woman hostage, beating her

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man is in jail on multiple charges after deputies said he held a woman against her will and beat her.

In an interview with investigators, the victim, a woman, said Tyshaun Walker, 23, of Ronceverte, started hitting her multiple times on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Court documents said he also repeatedly threatened her at a Ronceverte parking lot and a Caldwell driving range.

The victim told deputies she tried to get away, but Walker forced her into his car and took her to his home. Investigators said Walker continued to hit and kick her, even choking the victim.

When questioned by deputies, Walker only admitted to slapping the victim, throwing her phone and taking a look at it, according to court documents.

Walker was arrested on multiple charges, including kidnapping and strangulation. He is in Southern Regional Jail with no bond.

