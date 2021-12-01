Ronceverte music hall to host winter craft and vendor fair

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — If you missed your chance to find the perfect holiday gift last week, you might want to visit the American Heritage Music Hall in Ronceverte this weekend.

The music hall will host a Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor show December 3rd through the 4th. Set up fees for vendors and money made from raffle ticket sales will go towards the music hall. Money earned from craft sales will go towards supporting local artists and vendors at the fair.

Kay Shafer, co-host of the event, said it is important to support local artists and vendors after a challenging year due to the pandemic.

“It has been tough for all the crafters and vendors because they have not had anything either, and there is a lot of good crafters in the area that have not been able to get their product our there so it really is one of those things where if we could get the community out there to support it, it would be real good,” Shafer said.

Shafer said Santa Claus is expected to pay a special visit to the craft fair on December 4, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The fair will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on December 3, 2021 and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on December 4, 2021.