RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – A totally rad new business is coming to shred in downtown Ronceverte.

The Ronceverte Skate shop will officially open on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Co-Owner Joanne Holt said the store has something for everyone, whether you are an experienced skater or a beginner.

“We’ve got complete boards already made. We have all the components, decks and wheels, to kind of build your own. And we have some apparel, t-shirts are very popular because they have a unique, special to Ronceverte design,” Holt told 59News.

In addition to skate gear, the store also sells BMX bikes, backpacks, shoes, hats and more.

Ronceverte Skate Park’s opening is symbolic of a broader movement happening in Ronceverte.

The city has a plan to bring tubing, camping, kayaking, and many more outdoor industries to the area.

Holt said the momentum toward building something special is already palpable in Ronceverte.

“There’s life with new energy in Ronceverte,” said Holt. “There’s businesses that are looking to open here that I don’t think Ronceverte has been the first stop or first thought in Greenbrier County (in the past.)”

The store is also honoring the history of Ronceverte with its artwork.

The shop’s official logo is the circus monkey, in honor of a group of circus monkeys who died on a train in Ronceverte years ago.

There is also a mural of a rubber duck inside the store that features their take on the symbol of Ronceverte’s biggest day.

“The duck is drawing inspiration from the Ronceverte river festival. When we moved here three years ago, that’s kind of what Ronceverte was known for, that was the big event that drew people to Ronceverte,” said Holt. “So we kind of wanted to honor that and put like a punk-duck-skate shop kind of twist to it.”

The Ronceverte Skate Shop’s grand opening begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m.