Rosemary Ketchum becomes the first out transgender WV official; focused on fixing potholes, not photo ops

WHEELING, WV (WTRF)- Rosemary Ketchum has been declared the winner of Ward 3 of Wheeling City Council.

With less than 24 hours holding the new title, Ketchum gained national fame for reasons that extend past her newly elected seat in the friendly city. Ketchum is the first out transgender woman to be elected in the state of West Virginia, and she takes a spot among only one of 27 in the whole country.

With Rosemary’s one-year campaign for re-election, the topic of her identity is not the choice focal point. Instead, she said it should be about what the Third Ward deems important.

To make criticisms about the promises I’ve made or the positions that I hold, that’s fair game. But you know, talking about a person’s identity is incredibly vulnerable. And, I don’t think we have a space for that. Rosemary Ketchum, Newly-elected 3rd Ward councilwoman

Rosemary beat out three other candidates for the Third Ward seat with her platform to tackle homelessness and vacant properties in Wheeling. While 99 percent of the people in the Friendly city have been friendly, Rosemary said 26 years being transgender in West Virginia built thick skin.

You never anticipate to go viral, however, I feel really good about it. The response has been incredible. And, one of the things I am most proud of is that we are really beating back the stigma that people hold for the folks of West Virginia. Rosemary Ketchum, Newly-elected 3rd Ward councilwoman

Improving West Virginia is exactly her goal. The councilwoman said the Wheeling-feeling is on the right tack for diversity. As she takes a seat among council, she was received with open arms.

Ketchum will begin representing her ward July 1, 2020.