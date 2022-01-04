Route 460 in Green Valley closed due to fire

UPDATE: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 2:00 pm— GREEN VALLEY, WV (WVNS)– Route 460 is back open and clear to travelers.

GREEN VALLEY, WV (WVNS) — A fire near the Go-Mart in Green Valley caused Route 460 to temporarily shut down.

Mercer County Dispatch said Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. The road is closed until further notice while first responders get the scene under control. No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to travel safely through this area and expect delays.

