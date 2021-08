BLUEIFLED, WV (WVNS) — All lanes are back open after a two-car accident on Route 460 in Mercer County closed both lanes.

According to dispatch, the accident happened around 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and Route 460. The Bluefield City Fire Department, Bluefield City Police Department responded to the accident.

One minor injury is being reported at this time.

