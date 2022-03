PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Russian National Ballet performance at the Chuck Mathena Center is cancelled.

The performance was originally scheduled for March 11, 2022.

Representatives with the Chuck Mathena Center told 59News the performance was cancelled due ongoing shipping issues. Set pieces, costumes and supplies for the dancers were unable to arrive on time because of extended delays in getting the materials to West Virginia.

There has not been a set date to reschedule the ballet.