PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

On Monday, October 2, local agencies came together for a Domestic Violence Awareness event.

The organizations addressed domestic violence and related issues. This year`s theme for Domestic Violence Awareness Month is “Everyone Knows Someone.”

“You are worth taking that step, take that step, do it for your children. Just put your hand out and there will be someone there to pull you through,” said Judge Lisa Clark, the Chief Family Court Judge.

Stop Abusive Family Environments, or S.A.F.E. is a non-profit organization dedicated to the aid of domestic violence victims.

S.A.F.E offers temporary shelter, transitional housing, clothing, and meals.