FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier East High School students were awarded gift certificates by S.J. Neathawk Lumber today, June 2, 2022.

The gift certificates were awarded to students at the school for their hard work towards several projects in collaboration with S.J. Neathawk Lumber this past school year.

Janet Neathawk and Doug Goodwin of S.J. Neathawk Lumber visited Greenbrier East High School earlier today in order to present gift certificates to approximately thirty students.

All of the students were members of Mr. Brian Baker’s GEHS Carpentry class. The awards were graciously given in appreciation for the collaborative projects these talented students have undertaken throughout this year with Neathawk’s. 59News and S.J. Neathawk Lumber both congratulate all the students for their great work!