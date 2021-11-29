Salvation Army still hiring bell ringers for 2021 season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Bell ringers for the Salvation Army can be spotted at most stores throughout December. In recent years, the Salvation Army struggled to get enough people to ring bells for their annual fundraisers.

Coordinator Jerry Lester said, despite increased competition in the labor market, they were able to fill some positions. They are still looking for people to ring bells at popular shopping locations for the remainder of the 2021 season.

“We just knew that we had to do everything we could to try to reach out to the community and also to our counties that we serve and people started coming in and filling up,” Lester said.

If you are interested in applying for a bell ringer position, you can stop by the Salvation Army office on South Fayette Street in Beckley to fill out an application.