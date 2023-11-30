ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Come out and enjoy the start of the holiday season at the Alderson Christmas Parade.

The Christmas parade is scheduled for Friday, December 1, 2023 and will start at 7:00 p.m.

Parade line-up will start at 6:00 p.m. on Virginia Street, and the parade route will go down Riverview Avenue, across the Alderson Memorial Bridge, and end in front of the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department.

Inside the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department, kids will be able to meet Santa and tell him their Christmas wishes, and the Alderson Women’s Club will provide treats. The parade will also feature the award winning Greenbrier East Marching Band, and the Eastern Greenbrier Middle School Marching Band.

The Annual Christmas Parade in Alderson goes across the Alderson Memorial Bridge and under the Christmas lights.

This route is just like 2022. Since we no longer have the Community Center available to host the visits with Santa, we are going back to the route from many years ago when the parade ended on the Monroe County side of town and Santa will greet the children inside the AVFD. We have been in touch with Santa Claus, and he will ride on the AVFD fire truck at the end of the parade. Since Santa has agreed to be here, none of his helpers will be needed. There should be no other “Santas” on any of the floats or part of any walking unit or anywhere in the parade. Mayor Travis Copenhaver

Arranged by Lois McVey, the lights on the Alderson Memorial Bridge, and other light displays along the parade route will be lit up by the Queen of Lights from the 5th grade class of Alderson Elementary School as she moves through the parade.

Special thanks is given to the Town of Alderson staff that put up the greenery, bulbs, and arches each year on the Alderson Memorial Bridge. This tradition started with Gretis Roles McVey, and goes back at least 50 years.

Any organizations or people that want to show their holiday spirit can line up on Virginia Street before 7:00 p.m., no pre-registration is necessary.

A quiet zone has been chosen for a section of Riverview Avenue from Virginia Street to the Fruits of Labor Cafe. As parade units pass through this section of the parade they are asked to refrain from loud noises so any viewers that have auditory sensitivities can still enjoy the parade.

We are so excited to begin the traditional Christmas activities this year! Please watch social media and the newspapers for information on more to come. Don Sutherland | Alderson Main Street President

The Christmas Bazzar in the basement of the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, at 104 North Monroe Street across from the Exxon Station will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023, and a dinner of potato soup or chili, and sandwiches will be available for $8. Various shops in Alderson will be open, and dinner will be available at the Riverview Café and the Big Wheel Restaurant.