BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Do you like wings? What about watching sports while eating wings?

A new restaurant held a soft opening in Mercer County. Sauced N’ Loaded is a full sports bar and grill located in Mercer Mall.

Marcus Hodge is the owner of Sauced N’ Loaded and J and Z Grilling in Bluefield. He said when the space became available, he and his team had to take the golden opportunity.

“It’s a blessing to kind of do things for the community. To get all of the family together where you can actually bring your children, sit down and enjoy good food. Drinks for the adults, still with your kids, and have a good time,” said Hodge.

Hodge is excited about the upcoming grand opening celebration.