GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has received several notifications from citizens regarding phone scams in the area.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, several citizens have been getting calls from someone claiming to be with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, telling the citizens that they have arrest warrants. The scammer is telling the citizen they call that they need to pay over the phone or else they will be arrested.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind everyone that no member of the department will request payment over the phone, and to not disclose personal or personal information over the phone.

Those with jurisdiction is aware of this scam and currently investigating.

Stick with 59News for more updates.