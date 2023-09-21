FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Scammers are once again calling people and claiming to be officers from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, scammers are calling people while claiming to be from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. They are demanding payment for various offenses including arrest warrants and missing jury duty.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said that scammers have looked through news articles, social media, and other locations to find names of some of their officers to appear legitimate during their calls.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reminded residents that they do not collect fines or money over the phone, and if you receive a call from someone claiming to be from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and they ask for money, not to give out any information and immediately hang up.

However, if you receive a call and think that it is real, call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-4216 or to go to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department in person.